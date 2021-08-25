(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 25, 2021) Riley County has identified 70 new positive Coronavirus cases and 74 additional recoveries since the last report on August 18, 2021.
In Riley County, since December, there have been a total of 116 positive cases from variants of concern.
Eight COVID-positive patients, two of whom are fully vaccinated, are currently under care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Three unvaccinated patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Riley County Statistics for August 25:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 7,386
Total active: 121
Total recovered: 7,211
Total deaths: 54
Total variant cases: 116
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 22,294
Third doses are now available for individuals with a serious health condition and have received two doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. These health conditions include:
Active treatment for a solid tumor or hematologic malignancies
Receipt of solid organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
Receipt of stem cell transplant within the past 2 years
HIV infection
Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency
Treatment with high dose steroids or immunosuppressive drugs
In reference to third doses for members of the community who do not fall into the category listed above, we ask that you refrain from calling the Health Department. Please continue to monitor the website for the latest information.
There are several upcoming vaccine clinics in the area.
Wednesday, August 25th
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
Where: Mt Zion Church, 916 Yuma Street, Manhattan, KS
Hours: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thursday, August 26th
Vaccines Offered: Moderna
Where: Riley County Health Department, 2030 Tecumseh Road, Manhattan, KS
Hours: 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Friday, August 27th
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
Where: Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS
Hours: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
$50 gift cards to Dillion's or Manhattan Arts Center
Vaccines are also being offered at the Riley County Health Department on Thursdays by appointment. Please call 785-565-6560 M-F between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to schedule an appointment.
Testing
Rapid and saliva testing is available for free. Testing is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Manhattan Town Center parking lot on the north side from 10-4. Please call our screening call center at 785-323-6400 for more information.
POSITIVE RATE
Week 33 (August 15 - August 21) 4.8 %
81 positive
1680 total tests
Week 32 (August 8 - August 14) 5.5%
85 positive
1509 total tests
Two-week average: 5.14%
164 positive
3025 total tests
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, September 1st.
For the most up-to-date COVID statistics, please visit: https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com Data is updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to covid19vaccine@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.