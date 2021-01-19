Jan. 11, 2021--Kansas Corn is partnering with K-State Research and Extension to offer winter learning sessions for Kansas corn farmers. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Kansas Corn Management Schools will be held through a series of three webinars. Each webinar will start at 7 p.m. and include two presentations with a question-and-answer session. Participants will have the opportunity to hear the latest research and production information and hear updates on markets and corn policy issues. These sessions are free for farmers to attend.
Webinar Dates and Topics:
- Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at 7 p.m., Nutrient Management Considerations for Corn in 2021, Dr. Dorivar Ruiz Diaz, Kansas State University; Management Practices in Corn, Dr. Ignacio Ciampitti, Kansas State University
- Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at 7 p.m., Weed Control, Dr. Sara Lancaster, Kansas State University; Planter Technology—Lessons Learned for Corn, Dr. Ajay Sharda, Kansas State University
- Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 7 p.m., Markets and Futures Prices, Dr. Dan O’Brien, Kansas State University; KCGA Policy Achievements and Ambitions – Josh Roe, Kansas Corn
“Despite today’s current challenges with COVID, participating online provides an opportunity for corn farmers to learn the latest research findings on key topics and what challenges to watch out for in agronomy, markets and policy,” said Kansas Corn V.P. of Market Development and Policy Josh Roe.
The webinars are offered at free for growers thanks to support from Premier Sponsor Pioneer Seeds, and Supporting Sponsor Compass Minerals. Participants are asked to pre-register online to receive the information and links to the webinar. Get more information and register online at kscorn.com/cornschool or by phone by calling Kansas Corn at 785-410-5009.
Website address: https://kscorn.com/cornschool/
