Manhattan, Kan. – The Flint Hills Volunteer Center is hosting the 9/11 Day of Remembrance on September 10 th at 5:00 pm at the Manhattan City Park “The 9/11 Day of Remembrance is an event to honor and respect those who serve and protect through a community remembrance and recognition ceremony”, said Lori Bishop, Executive Director.
Guest Speaker will be Lieutenant Colonel Robert J. Darling, USMC (Ret). Darling was a Marine Helicopter Squadron One Presidential Pilot for President Bill Clinton and later a White House Airlift Operations Officer who, during the attack on America on 9/11/01, responded to the underground White House Bunker Complex and stood shoulder to shoulder with America’s highest leaders as they made unprecedented crisis leadership decisions on behalf of all Americans. Author: “24 Hours Inside the President’s Bunker, 9/11/01”
“This year we wanted to focus on families”, said Bishop. “We will have 9/11 themed painted rocks around city park for children and community members to find and is sponsored by the Flint Hills Veterans Coalition. We will also have one special hidden rock that will provide the lucky owner a special prize package. Clues can be picked up at the Flint Hills Volunteer Center table. The winner will be brought to the stage to accept the prize during the 7:00 pm ceremony”.
In keeping with the family themed event there will be food trucks from Mr. K’s, Holy Smoking BBQ, Mis Antojitos, and King’s Cotton Candy. First responder vehicles will be available for children to see and includes Riley County Police Department, Fort Riley Military Police, Riley County Fire District #1, and KSU Police Department. There will be also be first responder themed temporary tattoos for children.
Vendor booths will be the Flint Hills Volunteer Center, CSC (Connecting Students to Communities), Valor Honey, and the Flint Hills Veterans Coalition.
The public is invited to write a message on the Wall of Gratitude. The event will also feature the Fort Riley Mounted Color Guard and 1 st Infantry Division Band.
The ceremony will begin at 7:00 pm and will be heavily patriotic to celebrate the strength shown by Americans following the September 11, 2001 events. At the closure of the evening, a candlelight vigil will be held in recognition of those that lost their lives on that day. “This will be an impactful event for all ages as it will include those that remember where they were on September 11, 2001, and those that weren’t yet born, to understand the impact those events had on the shaping of our community, our state, and our country”, said Bishop.
Special thanks to our hosts and sponsors: Flint Hills Volunteer Center, AmeriCorps Seniors, CSC (Connecting Students to Community), Armed Forces Community Foundation, Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, Kansas Volunteer Commission, Volunteer Kansas, Flint Hills Veterans Coalition, Briggs Auto, Navy Federal Credit Union, Manhattan Military Relations, and AUSA Fort Riley- Central Kansas Chapter.
For more information, contact the Flint Hills Volunteer Center at 785.776.7787 or loribishop.rsvp@gmail.com.
