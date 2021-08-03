Everyone has a story – and those stories will be the subject of a community theatre project, culminating in live performances at Volland, Kansas, scheduled for June 2022.
“Theatre at the Ruin,” a new initiative of The Volland Store, will be led by theatre artist Beth Wynstra and poet Mary Pinard, who are professors and colleagues at Babson College in Boston. Mary has spent many summer days as a visiting poet in the Flint Hills; Beth has never visited Kansas. Mary and Beth will travel to Alma, Kansas, August 20, to give Beth the opportunity of discovering the Flint Hills landscape and meeting the Flint Hills community.
On Sunday, August 22, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm, at The Volland Store, they will introduce “Theatre at the Ruin.” You are invited to learn how your stories can become part of the script. When many people across a wide spectrum share their experiences of living in this place, a larger story will emerge, made possible only by the contributions of each one. Every story is important.
Theatre has the unique ability to bring individuals together for a collective, living, artistic experience. Community-based theatre is especially unique in that the story dramatized centers and highlights a specific place and space.
The performance will take place at “The Ruin” on the grounds of The Volland Store. “The Ruin” was once the site of the home that the young storekeeper, Otto Kratzer, built for his family in 1917. Sitting close to the railroad tracks where steam engines idled to take on water from the nearby creek, it caught fire from a floating cinder and burned to the ground in 1929. The stone foundation of the house has remained a subject of curiosity until today. It is now being re-imagined as an outdoor performance venue.
Please join us for a fun and engaging afternoon to meet Beth and Mary, hear about the project, imagine your involvement, ask questions, and perhaps try a little storytelling, playwriting, and acting. No experience or materials necessary!
Refreshments at the Ruin. Free admission. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.