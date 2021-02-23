Alma will receive a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that will assist with improve ment and development projects.
The grants are awarded for a variety of community improvement projects like sewer and water projects, housing rehabilitation and community facility improvements.
In order to receive the funds, the city must meet at least one program objective: benefit low and moderate income persons, prevent or eliminate slums and blight, and resolve urgent needs where local resources are not available.
