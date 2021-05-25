Wamego — American Legion Post 172 will hold a ceremony at the Wamego City Cemetery at 10 a.m., Monday, May 31.
St. Marys “Avenue of Flags” will take place on Monday, May 31. A community event sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 657 and VFW Post 7796.
- 8 a.m. — Muster at George J. Perry Armory
- 9 a.m. — St. Clere Cemetery
- 9:20 a.m. — Holy Cross Cemetery
- 9:45 a.m. — Valley View Cemetery
- 10:05 a.m. — Mount Calvary Cemetery
- 10:20 a.m. — Our Lady of Peace Cemetery
- 10:30 a.m. — Pit Stop
- 11:10 a.m. — Greenwood Cemetery
- 11:40 a.m. — Vietnam Memorial, Railroad Park
- 11:50 a.m. — St Mary’s College Arch
Members from the Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 welcome community volunteers to help in the display of “Avenue of Flags” at Valley View and Mount Calvary cemeteries starting Saturday, May 29 until Monday, May 31. Volunteers are appreciated and very much needed in preparing for these ceremonies.
Flags and poles will start to be set at Valley View Cemetery at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, then move to Mount Calvary Cemetery. On Monday, May 31, flags and poles will begin to be removed at 5 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery and then Valley View Cemetery. (Time may change due to weather). For more information please call Keith Aubert, John Simecka, Jim Hostetler or Marvin Aubert.
St. George — Memorial Day Service provided by Blackjack American Legion #260 will take place at 9:30 a.m., May 31 in the St. George Cemetery.
Manhattan (Pott. Co.) -- Valley View Memorial Park and Monuments Annual Memorial Day service, 11 a.m., Monday, May 31, 9050 East Highway 24, Manhattan
For more information call 785-494-2842.
