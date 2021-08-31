Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan continues to aggressively respond to the evolving Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak. Effective Monday, Aug. 30, hospital leadership has updated the hospital’s visitation measures. Hospital leaders continue to be committed to protecting patients, visitors, caregivers and associates at hospital and clinic locations in Manhattan.
“We understand the importance of sharing some of life’s greatest joys with loved ones,” said Jennifer Goehring, Vice President of Nursing and Operations at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. “While we are loosening some of our visitation policies for our Labor & Delivery patients, we continue to require all patients, visitors and providers to wear masks while in patient care areas.”
Labor and delivery patients in our Birth & Women’s Center will be allowed two support people during labor (can include spouse, partner, family member, doula or other support person). Patients having a caesarian section will be allowed one support person during the procedure. After delivery, one support person will be allowed to stay throughout mom and baby’s stay.
Patients on our inpatient (3rd Floor unit) medical, surgical and inpatient rehabilitation unit will be allowed one designated visitor daily. Visitors are allowed between 8 am and 8 pm.
ICU and Critical Care Unit (2nd Floor) patients will continue to allow one visitor during their care, at the designated visitation times. In the event that the number of COVID-19 patients in the unit reaches five, visitation will be paused.
Patients undergoing outpatient procedures or testing (including same-day surgeries, Cath Lab or GI/Endoscopy procedures) will continue to be allowed one visitor during their care.
Patients seeking care in the Emergency Department may have one person accompany them after the triage process is completed, and they are determined not to be a COVID-related visit.
At this time, no visitors will be allowed for patients receiving care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations or for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves.
- Visitors are required to wear masks at all times while in the hospital.
- All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
- Visitation hours are from 8:00am to 8:00pm.
- Travel around the facility should be limited, and visitors should use hand sanitizer everytime they enter or leave the patient room. If assistance is needed, please use a call light; visitors should not wait at the nurses station or desk.
- Inpatient waiting room areas are closed.
