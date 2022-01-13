The Volland Store opened in 1913 in the little railroad community of Volland and quickly become the social and cultural center of the ranching community that surrounded it. Today the former general store has been re-purposed as an art gallery and event center and serves once more as a gathering place for the community, both near and far. Located in a scenic valley in the Flint Hills, the Store is an award-winning space with good art and friendly conversation. Join the artists, writers, scientists, historians, musicians, and poets who enrich and enliven our community. Saturdays and Sundays 1-4 pm. 24098 Volland Road, Alma, KS. Map and driving directions at thevollandstore.com