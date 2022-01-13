After showing in Italy and France, Deanna Dikeman’s Leaving and Waving will be presented in Volland, February 5th – April 3rd. A series 27 years in the making, Dikeman photographed her parents’ goodbyes as she left their home. Displaying 90 goodbyes inside the gallery, Dikeman places viewers in the middle of a Midwest tradition, recording time along the way. Selected works from Leaving and Waving will be presented “around town” and can be viewed at all hours.
Many viewers will relate to the moment Dikeman displays in the series: a long farewell ending with being walked out and waved goodbye. Chronicling this intimate moment for nearly three decades, Dikeman honestly documents the pain of saying goodbye and the changes she witnessed. At times including the side mirror in her composition, Dikeman reminds viewers she is behind the camera, receiving the goodbye. What remains across the loss, a shed wedding band, and aging shown in Leaving and Waving is an overwhelming sense of humanity.
On February 6th 2pm, an artist reception will be presented inside the gallery. Refreshments will be provided. Free admission.
Visit www.thevollandstore.com for details.
The Volland Store opened in 1913 in the little railroad community of Volland and quickly become the social and cultural center of the ranching community that surrounded it. Today the former general store has been re-purposed as an art gallery and event center and serves once more as a gathering place for the community, both near and far. Located in a scenic valley in the Flint Hills, the Store is an award-winning space with good art and friendly conversation. Join the artists, writers, scientists, historians, musicians, and poets who enrich and enliven our community. Saturdays and Sundays 1-4 pm. 24098 Volland Road, Alma, KS. Map and driving directions at thevollandstore.com
