Local school districts have released their back-to-school start dates. Dates are listed below:
Wamego USD 320
- Aug. 17 — Start date for 6th and 9th grade students
- Aug. 18 — Start date for 1-5, 7-8 and 10-12 grade students
- Aug. 23 — Start date for Preschool and Kindergarten students
St. Marys USD 321
- Aug. 18 — Start date for all students
Rossville USD 321
- Aug. 18 — Start date for all students
Onaga USD 322
- Aug. 9 — Staff Report
- Aug. 12 — Start date for all students. Half day, dismissal at 12:30 p.m.
Rock Creek USD 323
- July 29 and 30 — Start date for new faculty orientation
- Aug. 13 — Start date for all students
Wabaunsee USD 329
- Aug. 17 — Start date for AM Preschool and Grades K-9; dismissal at 1 p.m. No PM Preschool classes for grades 10-12
- Aug. 18 — Start date for Preschool-12th
Flint Hills Christian School
Aug. 18 — Start date for all students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.