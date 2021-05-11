Luke Barber, Alma, a junior majoring in engineering design technology, placed third for his educational display as part of Fort Hays State University’s (FHSU) Technology and Engineering Education Collegiate Association (TEECA).
FHSU won the all-around championship at the 83rd annual International Technology and engineering Educations Association (ITEEA) conference in March.
FHSU won two individual titles and added eight other top-three finishes. It has now won 32 individual events in its 36 years of national competition. Purdue actually placed first in more divisions (five), but FHSU recorded more top-three placings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.