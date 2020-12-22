William Randall Carter was welcomed home by his parents, William S. Carter and Jessica L. Bennett on Nov. 18, 2020.
He was born in Manhattan weighing 7lb 8oz and was 20.5 inches long.
His grandparents are Jessica Weeks of Beatrice Neb., Martin Carter of Mo., Angelina Manalo of Manhattan, and Glenn Bennett of Manhattan.
His Great-Grandparents are Randall Weeks (deceased), Sharon Abitz (deceased), Gary Carter (deceased), Gail Carter of Louisville, KS; and Jeannette Stahl of Manhattan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.