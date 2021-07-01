Wamego’s Celebrate Freedom, Independence Day Celebration
Sunday, July 4
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Antique Tractor Show at the Ball Diamonds
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Walter P. Chrysler Car Show at City Park
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Ice Cream and Cake at the Historical Society
11 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Pork Sandwich and Pie at Sixth and Lincoln
12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Bar at The Columbian Theatre
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Watermelon Feed at the City Park Shelter
1:30 p.m. - NO 2021 Hot Wheels Races at City Park
1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. - “Boomtown 1 & 2 - Behind the Fence” First Screening at The Columbian Theatre
2 p.m. - Patriotic Vocal Concert at Sixth and Lincoln
3 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Carnival
3 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Parade Food Court at Bittmann Mercantile Parking Lot
3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - “Boomtown 1 & 2 - Behind the Fence” Second Screening at The Columbian Theatre
4 p.m. - RED Parking Shuttle Begins Running at Wamego High School Football Field
4 p.m. - GREEN Parking Shuttle Begins Running at Wamego Middle School
5 p.m. - 6 p.m. - NO 2021 Bicycle Parade at Wall Street
6 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Parade down Main Street
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - Pre-Show Concert at Rec Complex
10 p.m. - 10:35 p.m. Fireworks at Rec Complex
10:35 p.m. - 11 p.m. Post-Show Concert at Rec Complex
