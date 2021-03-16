A bridge replacement project on eastbound U.S. 24 over Blackjack Creek, approximately six miles west of Wamego in Pottawatomie County, to begin March 16, weather permitting.
Work will occur during the daylight hours, Monday to Friday and Saturdays, as necessary. Project completion is expected in early 2022.
The project will consist of three phases. Median crossovers to be built in phase one, expected completion is three to four weeks.
Eastbound and westbound U.S. 24 traffic will be reduced to the outside lane only and the speed limit will be reduced to 50 mph. Existing median crossovers at Blue Run Road, Blackjack Road, and between Deer Haven Lane and Franklin Drive will be closed.
On the north side of U.S. 24, no left turns will be allowed for traffic to or from Blue Run Road, Blackjack Road and Deer Haven Lane. On the south side of U.S. 24, the intersections of U.S. 24 and Blackjack Road and U.S. 24 and Franklin Drive will be closed to traffic.
In phase two, the bridge will be reconstructed, expected completion is the end of 2021. Traffic control for westbound U.S. 24 will be the same as in phase one. Traffic for eastbound U.S. 24 will cross over onto the westbound left lane via a median crossover, there will be on-coming traffic. Traffic will then be crossed back over to the eastbound lanes via another median crossover after the bridge. The same road closures, turning restrictions, sideroad closures, and the reduced speed limit from phase one will apply.
Phase three will remove the median crossovers and temporary guardrail. Traffic control will be the same as in phase one.
Traffic will be directed using signage, barricades, warning lights, digital arrow signs, traffic cones and temporary pavement markings. Drivers should expect delays and may want to find an alternative route.
King Construction, Inc. of Hesston is the contractor on the $1.9 million project.
For additional road condition details, check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.Kandrive.org. KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
