Ms. Susan and Ms. Daisy’s Class

Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like Shopkin toys and rainbowcorns.

Love, Cayley

Dear Santa, I would like a race car and a play kitchen for Christmas.

Love, Conway

Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like an elf, dolls, and a new dress.

Love, Anna

Dear Santa, I would like a Frozen 2 dress and a real horse for Christmas.

Love, Clara

Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like an Anna cape and gloves, an Anna gumball machine, and Anna makeup.

Love, Evelyn

Dear Santa, I would like a unicorn and American Girl doll stuff for Christmas.

Love, Annistyn

Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like some LOL Dolls and another American Girl doll.

Love, Kyra

Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a Barbie mermaid that has long hair and bends her knees.

Love, Everly

Dear Santa, I would like a car that runs into a T-rex’s mouth.

Love, Josalyn

Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a dinosaur, a cash register, and a reindeer pet named Dasher.

Love, Weston

Dear Santa, I would like a bike that has gears and a hand brake and football gloves for Christmas.

Love, Brody

Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a monster truck, Mario Legos, and a Mario toy.

Love, Braylon

Dear Santa, I would like a green Lego dinosaur set and a Lego garbage truck for Christmas.

Love, Wesley

Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a 4-wheeler and a dirt bike.

Love, Isaiah

Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a Marshall light up vehicle and a Sky one too.

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a Barbie Dream House and a princess kitchen.

Love, Ada

