Ms. Susan and Ms. Daisy’s Class
Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like Shopkin toys and rainbowcorns.
Love, Cayley
Dear Santa, I would like a race car and a play kitchen for Christmas.
Love, Conway
Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like an elf, dolls, and a new dress.
Love, Anna
Dear Santa, I would like a Frozen 2 dress and a real horse for Christmas.
Love, Clara
Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like an Anna cape and gloves, an Anna gumball machine, and Anna makeup.
Love, Evelyn
Dear Santa, I would like a unicorn and American Girl doll stuff for Christmas.
Love, Annistyn
Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like some LOL Dolls and another American Girl doll.
Love, Kyra
Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a Barbie mermaid that has long hair and bends her knees.
Love, Everly
Dear Santa, I would like a car that runs into a T-rex’s mouth.
Love, Josalyn
Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a dinosaur, a cash register, and a reindeer pet named Dasher.
Love, Weston
Dear Santa, I would like a bike that has gears and a hand brake and football gloves for Christmas.
Love, Brody
Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a monster truck, Mario Legos, and a Mario toy.
Love, Braylon
Dear Santa, I would like a green Lego dinosaur set and a Lego garbage truck for Christmas.
Love, Wesley
Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a 4-wheeler and a dirt bike.
Love, Isaiah
Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a Marshall light up vehicle and a Sky one too.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a Barbie Dream House and a princess kitchen.
Love, Ada
