MANHATTAN – Retail stories mean well, but most tomato cages sold for home gardeners are often too ‘wimpy’ for Kansas conditions, said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham.
Fortunately, he adds, you can make much more sturdy tomato cages on your own, using concrete reinforcing mesh, or wire.
Upham said concrete reinforcing mesh is normally 5 feet high, with the mesh forming 6 inch squares. “The shortest rolls are usually 50 feet long, but some lumber yards will cut off just the amount you need,” he said.
“Cages can be made in different sizes, but I like a 2 foot diameter cage so I can space my tomatoes at 2 feet, and then use a T post between each pair to stabilize them in the wind,” Upham said.
It will take about 6 ½ feet of mesh to complete one cage that is 2 feet in diameter, according to Upham.
“You will need to cut the mesh in order to make the cages; small bolt cutters work well for this,” he said. “Be careful when cutting because the mesh comes in rolls that will spring back into a cylinder as the last cut is made.”
The steps for making a sturdy tomato cage include:
- Count off 13 squares, then cut each horizontal wire at the end of the 13th square, leaving 12 complete squares horizontally with prongs on the 13th square.
- Use the prongs to make a cylinder by bending them over the vertical wire on the first square.
- Cut the bottom horizontal wire to leave prongs that can be pushed into the ground. Drive a T post into the ground and tie the cage to the post to help with stability.
“These posts will last for years, but they do take up a great deal of storage space when not in use,” Upham said. “If you don’t have room for storage, there are heavy-duty tomato cages (available online) that will either fold flat or disassemble to make storage easier, such as Texas Tomato Cages, Titan Tomato Cage and various others.
“Regardless of what you use, tomato cages need to be staked if your garden is in a windy location.”
Upham and his colleagues in K-State’s Department of Horticulture and Natural Resources produce a weekly Horticulture Newsletter with tips for gardening and maintaining home landscapes. The newsletter is available to view online or can be delivered by email each week.
Interested persons can also send their garden- and yard-related questions to Upham at wupham@ksu.edu, or contact your local K-State Research and Extension office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.