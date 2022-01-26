Call for Auditions

Auditions:
Friday March 11 | Saturday March 12 | Sunday March 13
10 am to 3:30 pm each day
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma, KS
sign up for an audition at
The next phase of Theatre at the Ruin begins in March 2022. Beth Wynstra and Mary Pinard, professors at Babson College, collected stories from and about Wabaunsee County in the latter half of 2021. Meeting with community members at Hot Alma Nights, learning the county’s rich history at the Wabaunsee County Historical Society and Museum, and exploring county landmarks, Wynstra and Pinard compiled stories revolving around the Wabaunsee County experience.
Back in Massachusetts, the two have worked diligently to weave these stories together, forming a script to be used in a production in June 2022. Meanwhile in Volland, Mike Lillich and his crew breathed new life into the foundation of Otto Kratzer’s home (aka "the Ruin"). Retaining the character of the space, while making it usable, the unique venue will host the performance.
Wynstra and Pinard are seeking actors and actresses for Theatre at the Ruin. They will return to Volland to conduct auditions March 11, 12, and 13, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. If these times do not work, please email info@thevollandstore.com with an alternate time.
All Flint Hills residents are welcome to audition. No experience necessary! Pinard and Wynstra are hoping for a cast of performers of all ages and abilities. This is your chance to be part of a Flint Hills theatre production.
Those who are auditioning do not need to prepare anything but are welcome to bring along a monologue, speech, song, or poem to perform. Pinard and Wynstra will have excerpts from the play at the audition for performers to read.
Visit thevollandstore.com for more details.
Visit tinyurl.com/tatrsignup to sign-up for an audition.
