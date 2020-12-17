Baptist

New Life

17065 Neff Rd.

Wamego

Dec. 24, 6 p.m.

Online at www.newlifewamego.com

Trinity

16655 W Hwy 24

Wamego

Dec. 24, 7 p.m.

Catholic

Immaculate Conception

208 W. Bertrand St.

St. Marys

Dec. 24, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Masks are required to be worn at all times

Sacred Heart

16445 Newbury Rd.

Paxico

Dec. 24, 7 p.m.

Masks are required

Holy Family

Alma

Dec. 24 9 p.m.

Masks are required

St. Bernard

17665 Old Post Rd.

Wamego

Dec. 24, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Dec. 25, 9 a.m.

St. Joseph

8965 Flush Rd.

St. George

Dec. 24, 5 p.m.

Lutheran

Mt. Calvary

Hwy 99 and Say Rd

Wamego

Dec. 24, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Masks will be required at the 5 p.m. service and strongly recommended at the other two. There is a sign-up link for each service with 70 seats available at each service. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040A4CA9AC2AA7FA7-christmas.

St. John

218 W. 2nd St.

Alma

Dec. 24, 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

Dec. 25, 9:30 a.m.

Trinity

McFarland

Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 10 a.m.

Wear a mask and practice social distancing

Methodist

United Methodist

600 Lincoln

Wamego

Dec. 24, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

Masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, no singing by congregants during the service, and exit the building before visiting with church family.

Non-Denominational

Cowboy Country Church

19880

Wamego

Dec. 24, 6 p.m.

Masks and Social Distancing are requested due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Presbyterian

First Presbyterian

601 Elm

Wamego

Dec. 24, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.