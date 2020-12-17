Baptist
New Life
17065 Neff Rd.
Wamego
Dec. 24, 6 p.m.
Online at www.newlifewamego.com
Trinity
16655 W Hwy 24
Wamego
Dec. 24, 7 p.m.
Catholic
Immaculate Conception
208 W. Bertrand St.
St. Marys
Dec. 24, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Masks are required to be worn at all times
Sacred Heart
16445 Newbury Rd.
Paxico
Dec. 24, 7 p.m.
Masks are required
Holy Family
Alma
Dec. 24 9 p.m.
Masks are required
St. Bernard
17665 Old Post Rd.
Wamego
Dec. 24, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
Dec. 25, 9 a.m.
St. Joseph
8965 Flush Rd.
St. George
Dec. 24, 5 p.m.
Lutheran
Mt. Calvary
Hwy 99 and Say Rd
Wamego
Dec. 24, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
Masks will be required at the 5 p.m. service and strongly recommended at the other two. There is a sign-up link for each service with 70 seats available at each service. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040A4CA9AC2AA7FA7-christmas.
St. John
218 W. 2nd St.
Alma
Dec. 24, 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
Dec. 25, 9:30 a.m.
Trinity
McFarland
Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 10 a.m.
Wear a mask and practice social distancing
Methodist
United Methodist
600 Lincoln
Wamego
Dec. 24, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
Masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, no singing by congregants during the service, and exit the building before visiting with church family.
Non-Denominational
Cowboy Country Church
19880
Wamego
Dec. 24, 6 p.m.
Masks and Social Distancing are requested due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Presbyterian
First Presbyterian
601 Elm
Wamego
Dec. 24, 7 p.m.
