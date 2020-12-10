Gerald and Wilma (Mensch) Cole of Wamego celebrated their 45th anniversary on Nov. 29.
They were married Nov. 29, 1975, at Laclede Baptist Church.
To celebrate the occasion, they traveled to a lodge in Wyoming to visit friends and then to South Dakota.
