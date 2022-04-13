100 Years Ago
St. George News
April 21, 1922
Things We Think. (Elbert Bede's Sunshine) The man who deserts the family he has helped create is so small by nature that a mosquito couldn't find a landing place. A Nevada woman had married a newspaper man on a vet … Women take some awful chances when they gamble. There is a pleasing sociable feeling about living in a small town where everyone knows you but sometimes it's inconvenient.
News. J.A. Holuba of Manhattan ws in our city, Wednesday. D.N. Biddinger, of the Wamego Ford Service Station, was in our city, Tuesday, in the interest of the Ford car.. Don't forget the Pottawatomie County High School track meet to be held at Wamego, Thursday and Friday, April 20-21.
Louisville. Mrs. Osto Brill of Topeka is visiting her mother, Mrs. Harb Line, who is on the sick list. George Cameron and wife spen Easter with their daughter, Mrs. Chaffee, and family near Belvue. The Easter program given by the Union Sunday school was well attended. The program was good.
The district board have hired the grade teachers. Miss Helen Huey has the seventh and eighth grades; Miss Ruby St. John, the intermediate room, and Miss Phena Klingensmith the primary room.
Star Shots. School closes Friday with a big dinner. Sarah Wilson has been hired to teach district 42 the coming year. Clarence Chaffeee and wife attended Easter services in Wamego Sunday morning.
Half Moon. Joe Dike was a Belvue visitor, Monday. Stub Ault's entertained relatives, Sunday. Bob Ginder and Ernest McCormick were Topeka visitors, Sunday.
75 Years Ago
Wamego Reporter
April 24, 1947
Commencing May First. On the above date Mrs. Betty Davies will have charge of the social and personal department of this paper. Any courtesies or kindnesses of help to her in this new job will be greatly appreciated by both Mrs. Davis and The Reporter Staff.
Mrs. Davies succeeds Mrs. C.B. Hilliard, who gave up the position because of ill health and other demands on her time. We take this occasion to express our appreciation to Mrs. Hilliard for her faithful efforts in getting personal items in the paper. The paper shortage and help shortage have caused us many times to leave out items she had prepared and which were put into type.
Kindergarten For Wamego. A kindergarten is being planned for Wamego school district beginning with the next school term. This will be the first kindergarten in the county. Mrs. Maud Fitzgerald has been employed as teacher and there will be one session each day from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. five days a week.
Local Boys To Compete In State Contests. Bob Rawson, Louis Eckart, Delmar MacArthur, and Chas. Uhlrig, alternate, vocational agriculture students in the Wamego high school, will compete as a team in the state vocational agriculture judging contest being held April 28 and 29 at Kansas State College, Manhattan.
Over The Farm Fence. A new 4-H Club was organized last week in the Blaine community. Officers and leaders elected were as follows: President, John James Cummings; Vice-President, Francis Minihan; Secretary-Treasurer, Leona Muller; Reporter, Marita McCormick; Council members, Lucille Farrell and Richard Cummins; Leaders, Mrs. W.A. McCormick and Father Koch. Mrs. L.A. Smith, leader of the Wheaton Blue Ribbon Club, reports that their club collected 3,380 pounds of scrap iron ust completed April 15.
Cheerful Roomful Club. The Cheerful Roomful Club, of St. George, met with Mr. and Mrs. Orville Forest, Friday afternoon. They celebrated Mr. Forest's birthday and Mr. and Mrs. Forest's wedding anniversary which was on Saturday. The club presented Mr. and Mrs. Forest with a set of dinner plates.
Those present were: Mrs. Lee Flenthrope, Mrs. Cora Mathews, Mrs. Herman Hoffman, Mrs. Effie Campbell, Mrs. John Eichem, Mrs. Ray Johnson, Mrs. Milton Wilson, Mrs. Floyd Duncan and daughter, Mrs. Vic Picolet, Mrs. Walter Dugan, Mrs. Chas. Woodruff, Mrs. Ben Ashton, Mrs. Chas. Quinn, Mrs. Jack Tauer, Mrs. H. Warren, Mrs. Simms, Mrs. Vern Stewart, and Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Fechter.
50 Years Ago
Wamego Times
April 20, 1972
For Oscar Mayer Picnic – Eisenbeis asks enthusiasm. Don Eisenbeis urged everyone to attend the “We Want Oscar Mayer” picnic Sunday, April 23 at the city park to put Wamego's best foot forward and to show the pork processing people Wamego really wants them there.
Speaking at the C. of C. meeting Monday, Eisenbeis said Oscar Mayer has indicated the town's best asset is enthusiasm and ths should be shown again at Sunday's picnic, 4 to 6 p.m.
“We plan to serve Oscar Mayer weiners to 2,500 persons,” Eisenbeis said. “The committee has extended invitations to Oscar Mayer personnel, state officials and others.”
Denny Burgess, C. or C. president, said there is still no definite decision on Oscar Mayer's location.
College property to Potowatomi – Indians get St. Mary's land. (Larry Thomas) More than 1,200 acres of farm and pasture land and the old campus of St. Marys College here were given to the Prairie Band of Potawatomi Indians of Kansas by the Jesuit fathers of Missouri Province …
… The campus property includes 12 rock-and-brick structures which the tribal council plans to use as a land base for development of programs to advance Indian self-determination, Lester Jessepe, chairman of the tribal council, said … He said the Jesuits were “convinced of the need, the inspiring determination of this Indian people and their right to emerge on the basis of equality with the peoples of this continent.”
He said the area will be turned into a self-sustaining community for the Prairie Band, including an infirmary, food processing and slaughter facility, schools and culture center.
The land also includes a 75-acre tract used for a golf course … Jessepe said the tribe would honor the lease on the golf course property and would also agree to provide the necessary right-of-way for an access road.
The 1,200 acres were part of an Indian reservation in the 1860's … St. Marys College has been closed since June, 1967.
Bob Mertz named Star Farmer. Bob Mertz, a senior at WHS and president of the Wamego chapter of the Future Farmers of America, was named Start Chapter Farmer Friday night.
KSU Collegian editor chosen. Mike Dendurent of Wamego has been selected by the Student Publications Board as editor of the Kansas State Collegian, a daily newspaper, for the first semester of next school year.
25 Years Ago
Wamego Times
April 24, 1997
Authorities raid 'meth' lab. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Department and agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) executed a series of three search warrants at two homes in the Walnut Grove Trailer Park recently. According to Gerald Schmidt, chief investigator for the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, one of the homes was the site of a laboratory used to manufacture methamphetamine.
Rices enjoy 'masterful' weekend at Augusta. The 1997 Masters was one of the most watched sporting events in history. Tiger Woods – the 21-year-old golfing phenom – had even the most avid non-golfers glued to their television sets as he dominated the tournament in record setting fashion.
On Friday of the final round, Mike Rice of Wamego – himself an avid golfer – didn't bother tuning in the Masters. He didn't have to. He and his wife, Debbie, had front-fairway seats, following the likes of Woods and Nicklaus and Norman along the plush fairways and steeply-contoured greens of Augusta National Golf Club at Atlanta, Ga.
WHS foursome wins first two golf meets. Wamego High School's four-man golf team notched victories in its first two outings of the season, winning the Wamego Invitational, Tuesday, April 15, and the Chapman Invitational, April 18.
The Raiders four-man team of Jesper Jacobsen, John Skuban, Chad Herman and Shane Michaelis shot a combined score of 335 to claim the four-man title at the WHS Invitational … The Raider foursome also claimed the Chapman Invitational with a combined score of 334.
