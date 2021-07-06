The North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) is excited to announce that our next legal seminar, Estate Planning: Avoiding Unintended Consequences will be available by Zoom on Thursday, July 8 at 5:30 pm.
Paul Shipp, Managing Attorney at Kansas Legal Services explains the documents used in estate planning such as living wills, Durable Powers of Attorney (DPOAs), non-probate transfers and Transfer on Death Deeds (TODs). Estate planning documents can provide clear instruction and peace of mind later in life, but if you aren’t careful they can create family drama and other unintended consequences. A handout from Kansas Legal Services with expanded information on estate planning will be available to those who register.
Registrations must be made by noon on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Register at http://www.ncfhaaa.com/seminars or call 1-800-432-2703.
The seminar is without cost, however, donations that support and expand services for older Kansans, people living with disabilities and their caregivers are welcomed.
Details on how to participate in Zoom technology are available at www.ncfhaaa.com and login instructions will be sent to those who register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.