Community HealthCare System has begun to receive its own COVID-19 vaccine allocation. Vaccines are available by appointment only at CHCS clinic locations in Centralia, Frankfort, Holton, Onaga, St. Marys, and Westmoreland.
“We are glad this day has arrived! We are happy to have the opportunity to offer the vaccine in our northeast Kansas communities,” said Merica Surdez, chief of provider and clinic operations at CHCS.
Individuals who wish to receive the vaccine should call their clinic to schedule an appointment. Please note the following important information.
Vaccine type and availability could vary from week to week depending on allocations from the state. Vaccines from different manufacturers have different age restrictions and different numbers of doses per vial. For example, the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Moderna vaccine can be administered only to those age 18 or older.
To avoid wasting vaccine, CHCS will schedule patients on an individual day according to the number of doses that can be drawn from a vial. For instance, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine comes in five doses per vial, so patients must be scheduled in groups of five. This means that not all interested patients may be scheduled on a given day.
Patients need to bring their insurance cards to their vaccine appointment. Patients will incur no out-of-pocket costs. Vaccine administration fees apply; insurance covers the fee. For uninsured patients, CHCS will bill to government programs designed to help pay for COVID-19 vaccines.
Surdez noted that patients who make appointments need to keep them if at all possible to help CHCS avoid wasting doses.
“We want to be good stewards of the COVID-19 vaccine. Patients who need to cancel should notify the clinic as early as possible so a replacement can be identified and scheduled,” Surdez said.
Weekly updates on vaccine availability will be posted to our website at this link: https://bit.ly/39pHnzX
Contact Community HealthCare System at 785-889-4272 or www.chcsks.org or follow us on Facebook or Twitter. Find updates on our blog: www.chcsks.org/blog.
