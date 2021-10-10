My taco flavored white chili recipe is so popular, I've given it out dozens of times … it's a bowl licker for sure.
It's also very easy.
However, I recently made a decision to use my electric pressure cooker more, so I decided to see if I could infuse additional goodness into this dish. Of course, it's not as easy; I'm using dried beans and adding seasonings to the cooking process to see if I could increase the depth of flavor. I also used some of my home made chicken bone broth instead of the store-bought.
I'm happy to say … it worked! The recipe was better than ever. Of course the original (with canned beans) is also great, so if you like it, keep using it.
Taco White Chili
Ingredients
5-6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (I use frozen)
2 pounds dried white beans
3-4 packages favorite taco seasoning mix
3-4 small cans green chilis
1 large (or two small) chicken bullion cubes
1 tablespoon oil
2 onions
3 packages cilantro Goya mix (cilantro/achiote) - optional
water
garlic powder
2 cups sour cream
eight cups m/l chicken stock/broth
Shredded cheese for topping
Directions
1. Dissolve 1 package taco seasoning mix, bullion cube(s), some garlic powder to taste, and Goya mix into a cup or so of hot water.
2. Dice one onion
3. Rinse beans.
4. Add all of these together and put into electric pressure cooker. Make sure there is about 2” of water covering the beans (add more if needed). Add the oil.
5. Cook on high pressure for about 30 minutes, then use natural release. It's OK if the beans are a bit chewy, you're not done.
6. In the meantime, cut the chicken into bite sized pieces and use a second package of taco seasoning as a rub.
7. When the beans are done, drain and return to pot.
8. Add the chicken, another package of taco seasoning mix, 2 cans of chilis, and the second onion, diced, and enough bone broth to cover everything … plus an inch.
9. Cook on high pressure for 15 minutes, then use natural release.
10. Stir chili together. If you wish, add additional flavorings at this point … another packet of taco mix, another can of green chilis, salt, etc.
11. If you added more seasonings, let cook uncovered on sauté setting for 5-10 minutes.
12. Remove from heat, add sour cream. Be sure to temper it by mixing some of the hot liquid into the cream, then mixing the cream into the chili.
