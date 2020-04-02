Amazingly Good Spaghetti
I often get asked, how to make processed food taste good. This is a trick all home cooks should know, it will make your lives a lot easier, especially when you're tired and/or need a quick meal.
First, you have to come up with a definition of “processed food”. Technically, pretty much anything that comes in a bag or a can is “processed” in some way. The issue is how much “processing” is done to it. So, for example – dried pasta, frozen veggies and pre-made cakes are all processed; the bag of lemons or potatoes are not. Some will argue even fresh meat is processed, while there is no real argument frozen meat is. I define “processed” as “handy”.
The trick to making “processed” food taste good, and be reasonably good for you, begins with picking the right items. For example, frozen fruit and vegetables are always good to work with, and healthy, while fruit juices tend to be a lot of sugar. So, read the labels. The less “other stuff” you see, the better the food is. A little farther down on the list, but also valuable, canned fruits (without sugar added) and vegetables (low sodium).
So let's look at the plain spaghetti dinner. Yes, you can just warm up a can of sauce, boil the pasta and serve. But, with just a bit of extra effort, your spaghetti can be amazing! And it's with ingredients you probably have in your pantry and freezer.
My “Amazingly Good Spaghetti” is one of those dishes. It takes about 15 minutes of prep work (as opposed to about five minutes for regular spaghetti), but the results are worth it! Serve it up with a bagged salad to which you've added tomatoes, cucumbers and some green onions.
Ingredients
1 package spaghetti (linguine or fettuccine is good too, I actually prefer the bigger noodles)
1 pound ground beef (or ground Italian sausage)
1 sweet onion, thinly sliced
1 package fresh mushrooms, sliced, or two small cans mushrooms
1 cup red wine (not too sweet)
1 jar spaghetti sauce (remember, look for the ones with the least amount of ingredients)
1 cup Parmesan cheese
Favorite dried Italian seasoning
Directions
- Add Italian seasoning to the ground beef and brown (if using sausage, you don't need the seasoning).
- Remove meat from the pan and place on a paper towel to drain. In the same pan, cook the onions until translucent.
- If you are using fresh mushrooms, add to the onions and cook for a few more minutes.
- Put the meat, onion and mushrooms (add canned now) into a pot, add the sauce. Add additional Italian seasoning.
- Deglaze the frying pan with the wine, add to the sauce. Bring to a boil, then simmer.
- Bring water to boil for the pasta and cook according to package directions. When al dente, reserve 1 cup pasta water and drain.
- Mix pasta and sauce together, garnish with Parmesan cheese and serve it up with your salad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.