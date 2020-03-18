Beef ‘n’ Broccoli
The weather is getting warmer and we’re getting busier! There are sporting events almost every night and mixed in with that, concerts, proms and – gasp – preparations for graduations!
For most of us, that means we don’t have a lot of time for cooking. So, for the next couple weeks, we’ll concentrate on some dishes that will get us away from the stove in a hurry!
Many of those dishes are stir fries. You don’t need a lot of special equipment for the job – while a wok is nice, a frying pan will do. I highly recommend a rice cooker however (or using your Instant Pot!). I think we use ours at least twice a week. (And remember, make extra for those fried rice meals we had a few weeks ago!)
There are ways of making dishes quick and easy – one of them is to use precut, frozen vegetables. They tend to be cheaper too. Of course, you can take advantage of the summer bounty – but not quite yet.
So, onward!
Ingredients
1 large bag frozen broccoli OR 1 head fresh broccoli, florets only
1 to 1 ½ pounds thinly sliced beef
1 large sweet onion
1 package fresh mushrooms (sliced)
3 tablespoons Chinese Five Spice, divided
¼ cup soy sauce
½ cup beef broth
1-2 tablespoons corn starch
Cooked Rice
Directions
- Make sure the beef is sliced into small pieces. Cover with about half of the Five Spice and let sit for a half hour or so. (Now is the time to start your rice.)
- Thinly slice the onion, cover with the remainder of the five spice and stir fry until softened.
- At the same time, bring a pot of salted water to boil.
- When the onions are softened, add the meat and brown.
- As the meat is browning, drop the broccoli in the boiling water and let water return to a boil. IMMEDIATELY remove the broccoli and run under cold water.
- Add the broccoli and mushrooms, stir fry about 3-4 minutes.
- Mix the soy sauce, broth and cornstarch together. Add to stir fry. Cook until sauce is thickened. If it gets too thick, add a bit more broth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.