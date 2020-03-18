Beef Stroganoff
One of my projects over the summer involves converting some of my stovetop recipes to using my electric pressure cooker. It sure saves a lot of time in a hot kitchen! Using the pressure cooker also allows for using tougher meat, which ironically can have more flavor. I’ve found the biggest difference between the two, the pressure cooked food needs more seasoning.
For those without an electric pressure cooker, I’ve included the original method/ingredients (in parentheses).
Today’s recipe is beef stroganoff. It sounds fancy, but in reality is quite easy – with either method. Serve over noodles with a nice salad.
Ingredients
3-4 pounds of stew beef (sirloin steak)
2 sweet onions
2 boxes whole portabella mushrooms
1 cup red wine (not too sweet)
1-2 cups beef stock
Garlic powder
Marjoram powder
Freshly ground black pepper
Salt to taste
3-4 tablespoons corn starch
16 oz Sour Cream
“Kitchen Bouquet” seasoning - optional
Directions
- Liberally cover the meat with garlic powder, marjoram powder, and pepper. Add some salt. Let sit on your counter for an hour or in refrigerator up to 24 hours.
- Set pressure cooker to “sauté” and allow to heat up. Add a little oil, sauté meat until browned on all sides. (Using a Dutch oven, sauté the meat.)
- Remove meat from cooker, and deglaze pan with wine. (Same with stove top method.)
- Return meat, add the onions, mushrooms, and enough beef broth to just cover. (Leave out mushrooms with stove top method).
- Put lid on, cook at high pressure for 35 minutes. Allow for natural de-pressurizing for 10 minutes. (Simmer on stove top about two hours, or until meat is tender. Add mushrooms with an hour left in cooking.)
- Remove beef mixture. Dissolve cornstarch is a bit of beef broth. Slowly add to juices and slow cook until it is the consistency of thick gravy. At this point, add Kitchen Bouquet if desired, to make the gravy browner. (Same for both methods.)
- Put the sour cream into a bowl, slowly add about a cup of the hot liquid, whisking as you go, until blended. Then add the sour cream mixture into the remainder of the juice liquid. (Same for both methods.)
- Serve over hot noodles!
