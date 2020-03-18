Beth’s Burgers
There’s nothing better on the grill in the summer than a great, juicy hamburger.
This is something my exchange students miss when they return home – an American hamburger. They always say European ones just aren’t as juicy. Most of the reason for that is the fat content of the meat. Europeans tend to have grass fed beef, which is pretty low in fat. In fact, much of it can be over 90 percent lean. That makes it hard to get a juicy burger.
American ground beef, especially the kind we usually make hamburgers out of, is about 80 percent lean. That bit of fat makes a big difference in a juicy burger. Adding just the right binder to hold in the juices is also key. (As an aside, I tell my European kids to add a little fat to their burgers if they want to mimic an American one.)
Another big help for a great burger is the bun. If you get the juicy burger you want, serving it on a plain ole hamburger bun is a waste – and besides, the bun will just melt away. So put a little effort into picking what your burger goes on, as well as what is in your burger!
Beth’s Burgers
Ingredients
2 pounds ground beef (80 percent lean)
1 package onion soup mix
1 cup panko bread crumbs
4 tablespoons marjoram
4 tablespoons Kitchen Bouquet (optional)
Directions
- Let meat come to room temperature on the counter top.
- Blend all ingredients together. Let sit for about 20 minutes on the counter top (to soften the onion in the soup mix) or all day in the refrigerator.
- Make the patties and grill. Two pounds of beef will make eight nice sized burgers.
- Make sure the interior temp is at least 145 for medium rare. Hamburger shouldn’t be eaten as rare as steak.
- Serve on a great bun with your choice of fixin’s – lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.