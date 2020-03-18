Brandied Cherry Pie
Thanksgiving is a very busy time at the newspaper. Typically we have heavy advertising for Black Friday sales, kids’ turkey recipes and early deadlines. Then too, I usually cover the community Thanksgiving dinners. It truly is the start of the busy holiday season.
It’s also a time I pick to have a big dinner!
This year, at the last minute, I realized I needed another dessert. Poking around my kitchen, I found a couple jars of cherries. And I usually keep pie crust in the freezer. Voila! I had the ingredients. Now, how to make it a bit different.
I’ve always enjoyed a European candy called Mon Cheri. They are similar to our chocolate covered cherries, but have brandy in them. Those became my inspiration for Brandied Cherry Pie.
How does this relate to Thanksgiving? It really doesn’t. But my family liked the pie so much, a week or so ago, I made it again, this time keeping track of the ingredient amounts, and so it became this week’s recipe.
Ingredients
2 jars black cherries (16-24 ounces)
1/3 cup brandy
1 tbl vanilla
4 tbl corn starch
¼ - ½ cup sugar (reserve 1 tablespoon)
1 tablespoon butter
2 premade piecrusts (the rolled up kind)
A dribble of milk
Dash of cinnamon if desired
9” pie plate (I use glass ones)
Directions
- Get your pie crusts to room temperature so they are easier to handle.
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Drain the cherries, with the juice going into a sauce pan.
- Set the cherries aside, but let them keep draining.
- Add the brandy and vanilla to the cherry juice.
- Mix 4 tbl corn starch with enough water to make about ½ cup. This is called a slurry. Add half of that amount, ¼ cup, to the cherry mix. You will notice it gets slightly pink.
- Cook over a medium temperature, stirring constantly, until the pinkness goes away. That means the starch is cooked. If your syrup is not thickened, slowly add ½ the remaining mixture. Cook until the pink goes away. Use the rest of the slurry if needed. (The amount varies, because the amount of leftover cherry juice you have will vary.)
- Once the mixture is thick enough to coat a spoon, remove from the heat source. CAREFULLY taste it. If you want it sweeter, slowly add some sugar while stirring.
- At the very end, stir in the butter.
- Use a no-stick spray on the pie plate and put in the bottom crust, making sure it molds to the pan. Add the cherries and enough of the syrup so that it ALMOST covers them.
- Add the top crust and seal around the edges.
- Poke a few vent holes in the top crust. Make a mix of sugar, milk and cinnamon (if desired) and spread around the top of the crust.
- Bake about an hour, or until the crust is nice and brown and the inside bubbly.
- Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
BONUS! You will have leftover syrup. After it cools, return it to one of the jars and refrigerate it. It tastes great over vanilla ice cream!
