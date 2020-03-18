Spice up Spring
You can never have too much spice in your life, so here is an opportunity to add a little more with a chicken and carrots curry dish.
The thing about curry powder to note, it’s all different.
According to a Huffington Post cooking article, curry can either be the Thai variety, which uses curry leaves, or what many people think of as Indian curry, using curry powder. We are looking at the latter.
The article notes that curry powder can actually have from five to 10 ingredients, depending upon the recipe, and can include spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, ginger, dry mustard, fenugreek and black pepper. It’s not even really Indian, it’s British. The article goes on to note, “British manufacturers came up with curry powder in an attempted to create a ready-made flavor that could recreate the flavors of South India that British colonists came to love.”
Other than being an interesting piece of cooking trivia, why is this important? Because your curry can taste different depending upon the spice mix you use.
The cooking technique for this dish is sautéing and then braising. I’ve added a curry flavoring. With the seasoning given, it’s got a mild flavor. Feel free add more curry!
Carrot Chicken Curry
Ingredients
½ stick butter or 4 Tbsp Olive Oil
2 large chicken breasts or 4 chicken thighs (I prefer thighs, skin on with bone)
1 cup finely chopped sweet onion
1 cup finely chopped carrots
2-5 tablespoons curry powder (divided)
½ cup white wine
½ cup water
1 cup chicken broth
Handful fresh cilantro.
Salt and pepper to taste (Note: most commercial broth will be salty already)
Directions
- Cover the bottom of a heavy Dutch oven with butter or olive oil.
- Sautee the chicken (skin side first) for 10-12 minutes. Remove from pan.
- Drain most of the fat away, leaving a bit in the bottom of the pan. Add 2-3 tablespoons curry. Cook a minute or two until “fragrant”.
- Mix together the carrots and onions and add to pot. Nestle in the chicken.
- Add liquid ingredients. Let boil BRIEFLY.
- Cover and reduce to simmer about 15-20 minutes, or until chicken is done. As an alternative, pop in a 300 oven for 30-40 minutes.
- When chicken is cooked, remove from pan. Blend together the leftover mixture (I use an immersion blender), add additional curry and salt and pepper to taste. Add chopped cilantro. Return to pan and boil a couple of minute to reduce. If you wish a thicker sauce, add a bit of corn starch that has been dissolved in water.
Serve with rice.
