Cheese fondue (for Americans)
The chill is in the air – as anyone knows who attended Friday night football last week – so it’s time to think “fall foods”. For us, that means we break out the fondue!
Cheese fondue originated in the Alpine areas of France and Switzerland. It’s an old dish, and the earliest known recipe was found in a 1699 book published in Zurich. The recipe was “Käss mit Wein zu kochen”, or “to cook cheese with wine” (Wikipedia). It modified for a while, with some recipes even using eggs, until in the late 1800s when it became the fondue we know today. In the 1930s it became wildly popular in Switzerland and has essentially become a Swiss national dish.
As anyone who had parties in the 1970s knows, fondue eventually came to the U.S. and almost everyone had a little fondue set. Almost every bride got at least one as a wedding present.
I missed the 70s thing, and was introduced to fondue by a master of the art of Swiss cooking. The family of our first Swiss exchange student owned a restaurant in Solothurn called Jägerstübli, known for its traditional Swiss food. I was lucky enough to get a couple cooking lessons from the head chef!
Over the years, I’ve discovered the traditional Alpine version is a bit sharp for Americans, especially for their first try. So I have modified the recipe a bit, and it’s typically well received.
For best results in cooking a cheese fondue, use a heavy pot and keep it melted at the table with a table top burner. You want it to remain melted, but not boiling. If you have the thinner pots with the fire burner underneath, they can be used, but be careful not to burn the cheese on the bottom. I prepare the fondue on the stove, then bring it to the table.
What to dip? Of course, bread is the traditional thing (a baguette will work well) and most loved. But nice Granny Smith apples and veggies such as broccoli and cauliflower are also popular.
1/3 pound grated Gruyere cheese
1/3 pound grated Fontina cheese
1/3 pound grated Gouda cheese (Emmental is better, if you can find it)
2 generous tablespoons corn starch
1 cup white wine (if you don’t want to use wine, you can substitute chicken broth and add a squirt of lemon juice for the acid)
1 clove garlic
1 tablespoon nutmeg (or true Swiss fondue seasoning, if you can find it)
Directions
- Make sure all the cheese is grated (not chunked). Some stores carry Gruyere and Gouda already shredded in a bag. Go for it! We’re about easy.
- Add the corn starch, mix well in a big bowl and set aside.
- Smash the garlic clove and rub the fondue pot well. Discard the remainder.
- Bring the wine (or broth) to a boil, then down to a simmer. Slowly add the cheese a handful at a time and keep stirring. When it is all melted together, stir in the nutmeg.
- Have fun enjoying with friends and family.
