Let’s chat chicken
Continuing with the theme of easy, let’s chat chicken. We’ve all gone into the grocery store and been enticed by that plump, juicy rotisserie chicken. It’s a great way to make a quick evening meal – without breaking either the budget or the diet.
But, rotisserie chicken can soon get boring – as it did with us a week or so ago. We had stopped on the way home from a trip to Kansas City and picked up two chickens. Honestly, I couldn’t get raw ones for the price we paid for the cooked ones. And they were nice and plump. The issue then arises, what does a family of three do with two chickens, without getting tired of chicken?
So this week’s column has several ideas on what to do with the chickens – still staying easy, which is, after all, the point. One thing about a rotisserie chicken, they are rather high in salt/sodium. So to compensate for that, eliminate or reduce the salt in the recipe and let the chicken take its place.
These three ideas will use up the entire chicken! Remember, you can split it up then freeze it!
Chicken Chef Salad
This is a good one, because it can be customized for every member of the family. In my small household I have people who don’t like mushrooms, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, etc. So, we just build our own.
Ingredients & Directions
Bagged salad (remember, easy is key)
Shredded chicken breast
Plus any, or all of these additions: sliced cucumbers, olives, sliced mushrooms, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots, sliced bell peppers, cheese, the list goes on.
Favorite dressings (preferably without high fructose corn syrup)
Put it all together by giving each person a large bowl and bag of salad. They can then add any of the additional ingredients they like.
Chicken Quesadillas
You’ve already used the chicken breasts, so this recipe will use the dark meat on the thighs and legs.
Ingredients & Directions
2 large or 4 small flour tortillas per person
Shredded dark chicken meat
Shredded sharp cheddar or Mexican Cheese blend
Thinly sliced green onions (optional)
Thinly sliced black olives (optional)
Favorite salsa sauce for dipping
Preheat a cast iron griddle/skillet (you can use a regular frying pan, but the quesadillas will burn if you’re not careful).
Heat an open tortilla, moving it around a bit, until it starts to form pockets. Flip it, add cheese, chicken, olives and onions (if desired) and fold in half. Cook on both sides until cheese is melty.
Serve with salsa sauce.
Note: If you have a griddle appliance, you can do a couple at a time, and quicker!
Bone Broth
You should have the carcass left over. Now’s the time to make a great bone broth which can form the basis of a soup to make now – or later. The easy way to do it is either in a slow cooker or a pressure cooker (Instant Pot).
Ingredients and directions
All the left over chicken and bones
¼ cup apple cider vinegar (organic)
Chunked onion, carrot, celery
Water
Put all the ingredients into the pot (either way) and let sit for ½ hour before heating. If you have an Instant Pot or other pressure cooker, use the “soup” setting. If you are using a crock pot, high for six hours or so.
Let cool and double strain. To do that, first use a colander or large hole strainer to get the big pieces of bone, veggie, etc. out of the broth. Then strain again through a piece of cheese cloth.
You now have a healthy broth for soups, stews or other uses. It can be used immediately or frozen.
Tip: If you use a lot of chickens, freeze the leftovers and bones, then you can make bigger batches of bone broth at a time.
