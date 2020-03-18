Chicken with curry sauce … and rice fail!
We’ve started up Sunday night dinners again at our house, and our exchange student brings home friends. This gives me a bigger audience to try out recipes on. So far, so good!
Last week, I updated a chicken with curry sauce recipe that’s been a family favorite for a while. But the meal was definitely “if it could go wrong, it would”. Here I am, cooking rice for seven people, it’s bubbling along merrily in my rice cooker. Then the cooker clicked off, but the rice was nowhere near done. So I clicked it on again, in hindsight a mistake, and a few minutes later, a bad smell and the whole thing died.
So now, I have three-quarter cooked rice, and teenagers arriving in minutes! What to do? I threw it all on the stove to cook it the old fashioned way. The trouble with that is, the water:rice ratio is a bit different. It tasted all right, but let’s just say the consistency left something to be desired. Not everything always goes smoothly in an experimental kitchen!
However the chicken and curry sauce was a hit, and hid the rice fail pretty well.
P.S. I ordered a new rice cooker the very same evening, as it’s an essential “gadget” in the Day kitchen.
Ingredients
6-8 chicken thighs
1 stick salted butter plus two tablespoons
4 tablespoons flour
4 tablespoons (or more!) curry powder
½ can coconut milk
½ can coconut cream
2 very finely minced fresh jalapenos
1 bunch cilantro leaves, finely cut
Directions
- Melt the stick of butter in a frying pan. Cook chicken skin side down for 12 minutes. Flip and then cook for 7 more minutes.
- While the chicken is cooking, make a roux with the remaining butter and flour by melting the butter in a heavy sauce pan and slowly adding the flour. Cook for about five minutes.
- Add curry powder, and cook another minute or two.
- Mix together the coconut milk and cream, slowly add it to the curry roux.
- Add the jalapeno, simmer slowly for 15 minutes.
- Take the cream mixture off the heat, stir in cilantro.
- Serve with hot jasmine rice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.