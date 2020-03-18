Thanks to a Friend
I’m a member of a “Buy Nothing” Facebook group. That’s where members gift things they no longer want or need, or can ask for things they would like to have. I’ve given away a few things and found a few things as well.
One of my recent “finds” came from a friend who is also in the group. She had several packages of beef and pork chorizo. This was a new ingredient for me, and I thought it would be fun to experiment and come up with a recipe for it.
Chorizo is a very spicy sausage and it’s used in a lot of Spanish and Mexican cooking. While it’s not a particularly healthy ingredient, it’s so spicy and flavorful, it can be used as a seasoning instead of the main portion of the meal. That was the approach I took, and came up with a chorizo flavored rice and bean dish.
Ingredients
1 9 oz package Cacique pork chorizo
1 10 oz package queso fresco (half only)
1 bunch fresh cilantro
3 cans black beans, rinsed
1 can Mexican stewed tomatoes (blended)
1 sweet onion, thinly sliced
4 cloves garlic, diced
Salt to taste
6 cups cooked rice (I used brown jasmine)
Directions
- Cook the onions until tender.
- Add garlic, cook another minute or two.
- Move onions and garlic to the outside of pan, put the chorizo in the center and brown (note, if you have a small pan, take out the onions and garlic).
- When the chorizo has browned, mix with the onions and garlic and cook another minute or two.
- Add the stewed tomatoes and simmer a few minutes.
- Serve over the rice.
- Garnish with crumbled queso fresco and cilantro.
