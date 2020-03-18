Clay Pot Cookery
As the gadget queen, I have lots of high tech stuff in my kitchen. But sometimes, low tech is better tech. For example, let’s take the humble chicken. I’ve tried several different recipes in my fancy pressure cooker, and not liked any of them. I just don’t like the texture of the chicken. So, perhaps I’m just not using it correctly, but the whole idea is for cooking to be easy – not hard!
So Sunday I turned to some low tech cooking – a vintage German “gadget” I picked up years ago, and it has languished on a shelf. It’s called a Schlemmertopf, and it’s the original glazed clay pot. Romertopfs are easier to find, and work just as well. These are oblong “pots” which resemble the terra cotta in a standard plant pot. The bottom section is glazed, which makes for easy cleaning. They are also beautifully decorated, and can move from oven to table top for serving.
There are a few “rules” to using the clay pot. The first two are the most important – they MUST be soaked in cold water before using. You should do this for about a half hour before using it the first time (or if it has been unused for a long period); both top and bottom. After that, you just need about 10 minutes. Second, make sure it’s placed in a cold oven. In other words, no preheating! Part “B” of that rule, when taking it out; place it on a pad – not on a cold counter top. These two rules will keep your pot from breaking.
The Schlemmertopf combines steaming and roasting, and will result in a tasty meal. I served up the roast chicken below with a risotto.
Clay Pot Roast Chicken
Ingredients
1 whole chicken – cleaned and dried
1 onion, chopped
4-5 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped
Very, very finely chopped parsley and rosemary, you should have about a cup all together
Olive Oil
Salt and Pepper
Directions
- Soak the pot according to the rules above.
- Liberally salt and pepper the cavity of the chicken, fill with the garlic, onion and about half your herbs.
- Rub a little olive oil on the outside of the chicken. Add salt and pepper, place in pot, then sprinkle the remainder of the herbs over the chicken.
- Place in COLD oven, then turn oven on to 425 degrees.
- Cook for about 90, minutes, resisting the urge to remove the top of the pot.
- Open the pot and check the cooking temperature. It should be at least 155, as 165 is totally cooked. If it is not, replace the lid and cook another 5 minutes or so.
- Remove the lid, cook for 10 minutes, to allow the skin to brown and become crispy.
- You can serve the chicken directly from the pot! Depending upon your side dish, you may wish to use the juices in the bottom to make a gravy.
