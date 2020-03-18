Valentine Surprise
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. I know many of you have dinner plans with your sweetie already (we do!). But for those you looking for a quiet evening at home with your significant other, there are easy ways to have a wonderful meal for two.
First, be open to not making it all. Dinner should be fun for both of you! I suggest purchasing dessert – perhaps a decadent chocolate silk pie! Serve it with a nice red dessert wine to top off a great meal.
But what else should go on the menu?
Start with a Charcuterie Board. It is the newest thing, and quite simple to make. It can be done ahead of time too! Just take a small selection of your favorite cured meats (ham, salami, prosciutto, pepperoni for example) and a couple cheeses. Add a bit of fruit to keep it from being heavy. If you have a wooden cutting board, give it a good salt scrub and use it for a serving platter!
For a main course, “cocoa” steak with mushrooms (or substitute caramelized onions if your sweetie doesn’t like the ‘shrooms), and green bean almandine.
Don’t forget to set a pretty table, light those candles and include a good bottle of dinner wine!
“Cocoa Steak”
Two steaks – should be good quality, KC Strip or Ribeye are perfect.
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon cocoa powder
Salt and pepper to taste
1 small box portabella mushrooms, washed and sliced
1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced
1 cup red wine (not too sweet)
Cast iron skillet or griddle if possible for a great sear
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425
- Rub the cocoa and a little salt and pepper on the steaks, and let them sit for about 15-20 minutes.
- Melt the butter in the pan and get it sizzling hot. Sear the steak for two to three minutes on each side.
- Place in oven for about seven minutes for medium. Five minutes should get you medium rare. Make sure to allow time for your steaks to rest at least 15 minutes before serving!
- To make the mushroom sauce, deglaze the steak skillet with the red wine. Let it come to a boil, scraping all the goodies off the bottom.
- Add the mushrooms and onions, cook until tender. Add a bit of butter.
- Serve over your steak.
Green Bean Almandine
Ingredients
1 package frozen green beans (I like the small ones, fancily called haricots verts)
1 small package almonds, toasted
1 lemon
- Bring water to a boil, cook beans according to directions.
- Drain and add almonds and a spritz of lemon juice.
