Be Devilish!
A summer favorite around our house is deviled eggs … but lots of things can be deviled!
The term “deviled” in the culinary world, refers to cooking foods in a spicy manner. I supposed there is a link to the fires of Hades and the fire in food, but, according to FoodRepublic.com, deviling is “the act of combining with mayonnaise and seasonings with every intention to serve as an appetizer. (or) To coat with a spicy paste, as might allude to Lucifer himself (kind of a stretch). But it actually comes from an 18th century cookbook to describe anything made spicy with pepper or mustard, pretty much the only seasonings in regular use at the time.”
Most people know that eggs can be “deviled” … but did you know that crab, salmon, ham, chicken and even cake can be deviled? Of course cake, we all enjoy “devil’s food cake”. As to chicken, think wings.
This week, I’m going to talk about the most common deviled food, eggs. I always boil a couple of extra eggs to account for ones which don’t peel or cut correctly, and to give a little more filling.
My standard recipe is ½ part crumbled egg yokes, to ¼ part mustard to ¼ part salad dressing (not mayo). Add a sprinkle of salt and pepper.
The easiest way to change the flavor of the eggs is to change the flavor of the mustard. A favorite in our house is Bavarian sweet mustard. But switching out to the plain yellow, a spicy brown, or any variety of gourmet mustards will greatly change the flavor of your eggs.
Once you have determined your mustard preference, look at some different ingredients. Consider sweet relish, chopped dill pickles, thinly sliced onion or olives. It’s common to sprinkle paprika over the top.
I also recommend investing in an “egg tray”. They can be expensive and fancy, or a $1 for a clear plastic one. They are, however, the best way of filling, and serving, the eggs. Typically 20 egg halves will fit in the tray, giving you the leeway for a little extra filling.
Another handy gadget is a pastry pouch, like those used to frost a cake. Cuts down on the mess, and makes the filling pretty by using a decorative tip.
Ingredients
1 dozen eggs
Mustard
Salad dressing (not mayo)
Paprika
Salt
Pepper
Any additives …
Directions
- The tricky part is actually hard boiling the eggs. You want a very hard cook. The best method I’ve found is put the eggs in a pan, make sure there’s a little room. Cover with cold water (with an extra inch or so at the top). Bring to a boil, cover and let sit 10-12 minutes.
- Prepare a cold water bath – ice and water. Dump in the eggs. Let them cool.
- Peel the eggs.
- Cut in half, putting the yolks in a mixing bowl and the whites in an egg tray.
- With a fork, break apart the yolks until they are a nice crumble.
- Add salt and pepper, mix.
- Add mustard and salad dressing, blend well.
- Add any additional ingredients.
- Put mixture into pastry bag and pipe into the eggs. (Note: if you have added ingredients, make sure they are small enough to fit through the decorative tip.)
- Sprinkle with paprika.
