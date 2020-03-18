Not exactly ‘Deutsch’
With fall just around the corner, bierocks are starting to show up. But did you know the iconic bierock isn’t German? At least, it doesn’t come from the part of the world we now know as Germany.
It took me a while to figure this out. But slowly, I realized I never saw a bierock the entire time I was stationed in Germany. I never saw one on many of my visits back to Germany. We host exchange students, many of whom are from Germany – they never heard of a bierock until they came to Kansas. Their friends and family weren’t familiar with bierocks either.
So what’s up with the bierock? And why do we think it’s German?
It actually came to the United States via the “Volga-Deutsch”. The “Volga-Deutsch” were ethnic Germans who colonized the portion of Russia in the Volga River area. They were invited to settle there by Catherine the Great of Russia in 1763. According to Kansapedia, “Catherine, herself a German, had also hoped that the colonists would improve Russian agriculture though the introduction of more modern methods from western Europe.” As part of the invitation, she issued a manifesto promising them freedom from taxes, transportation to Russia and exemption from military service.
Slightly more than 100 years later, in 1871, Tsar Alexander II revoked the military exemption. The end result of that revocation was a migration of the Volga-Deutsch to Kansas. And with the Volga-Deutsch, came the bierock. As an aside, it is also believed the Volga-Deutsch brought red wheat, eventually making Kansas the “Wheat State”.
Bierocks can be super complicated, or super easy, to make. Of course, we’re going with the super easy version! The more traditional methods require homemade bread dough. You can also experiment with the filling, adding garlic, caraway seeds, sausage and even cheese.
Easy Bierocks
Ingredients
2 packages crescent rolls
1 pound hamburger
1 head cabbage
1 onion
Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375
- Crumble and brown the hamburger.
- Shred the cabbage and thinly slice the onions. Gently cook until they are limp. Add the hamburger, salt & pepper.
- Drain the hamburger/cabbage mixture well. This is a very important step! I even pat it dry with paper towels.
- Open the crescent rolls. Each bierock will take four “rolls”. Use two for the bottom, being sure to seal the seam, place a few spoonful’s of the hamburger/cabbage mixture inside. Place two more rolls on top. Seal the edges. I usually roll them up a bit. If you want the more typical shape, trim the corners before sealing.
- Bake until golden brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.