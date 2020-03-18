Easy Chicken Alfredo
Now that school is starting up, quick dishes are even more important. And if you have one or more athletes in the house, a quick dish with lots of protein and carbs which can be served up after practice is nice to have in reserve.
And that’s the nice thing about this version of Chicken Alfredo – it comes from things which are easy to keep stashed away in the refrigerator, freezer and pantry. Plus it only takes about five minutes to prep and 15 minutes to cook!
Ingredients
1 box fettuccini
1 cup grated parmesan cheese (not the kind in a can)
½ stick salted butter, melted
2 sweet onions, thinly sliced
1 package frozen, precooked chicken strips
1 cup white wine (not sweet)
Dried Italian Seasoning
Garlic powder
Salt & Pepper (fresh ground is best)
Directions
- Bring to boil a large pot of salted water.
- At the same time, begin cooking the onions in a large skillet. Season them liberally with garlic powder, Italian seasoning and pepper. Add a little salt.
- When the onions are transparent, add the chicken strips. Add more garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Cook together over a low heat while your pasta is cooking. About halfway through the pasta cooking time, add the wine to the chicken and onions to deglaze the pan. Let simmer until the wine is mostly gone.
- Drain the pasta, reserving at least a cup of the pasta water.
- Place pasta in the bowl over the melted butter and mix together. Slowly add the cheese, keep mixing and work through any cheese “lumps”. If it gets thick, thin with the pasta water.
- Add the chicken, mix well and then serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.