Even the most avid cooks hate to hear “I don’t know” or “I don’t care” when they pose the question “What do you want for dinner?”
All of a sudden, everyone has a “food block”. The cook is happy to cook, but doesn’t have any ideas. The rest of the family just wants to be fed.
This happens in my vocation as well as my avocation. It’s called writer’s block, and I certainly had a case of it this week when it came to writing my column. Typically I’ll look at a meal I prepared the week before and work off it. Or, perhaps, my pantry gives me inspiration.
The problem this week? We weren’t home. So there goes that inspiration. And I could find nothing interesting in my pantry. Sigh. But, just like the family cook still has a family to feed, I still have a column to write. “I don’t know” isn’t going to work.
So I turned to my co-workers for inspiration. In response to “what’s your favorite food”, I got a, you guessed it, “I don’t know” from one. But the other popped up with hers, chicken cacciatore. That’s one I hadn’t made in a long time, so some head scratching and thinking was involved. But here’s my take on the traditional favorite, and most likely, it will show up on my dinner table this week. Thanks Tracy for this week’s inspiration!
Easy Chicken Cacciatore
6-8 Chicken Thighs
1 large can of diced tomatoes
1 can tomato paste
1 cup red wine
2 spoonfuls minced garlic
1 chopped onion
1 sliced bell pepper
1 carton sliced mushrooms
Favorite Italian Seasoning
2-3 tablespoons olive oil
Directions
- Season the chicken thighs with salt, pepper and Italian seasoning. Lightly brown in the olive oil.
- Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside.
- Add the onions, mushrooms and bell pepper. Cook until they are slightly wilted. Add garlic and cook another couple minutes.
- Remove veggies from pan and set aside.
- Put tomato paste in the pan, cook for 3-4 minutes (you may need a bit more olive oil).
- Deglaze the pan with the wine.
- Add the tomatoes and more Italian seasoning.
- Put the chicken and veggies back into the pan, skin side up.
- Simmer about 45 minutes.
This can be served with either rice or pasta and a crisp salad.
