Go East Young Man!
It’s seems I’ve had a craving for Chinese food for the past several weeks – especially crispy, crunchy egg rolls. Even a trip to our favorite Chinese restaurant didn’t quite satisfy it. I think it’s because I’m slightly under the weather, and good doses of ginger, garlic and onion – staples in Chinese food -- always gives me a bit of a boost.
So, finding myself with still with a yen for eastern cuisine, I broke out some of my favorite versions of Chinese dishes last weekend – egg rolls (of course!), Pork Lo Mein and my version of Mongolian Beef.
Like everything else, I’ve tried to adapt these dishes into something easy to accomplish in a standard kitchen. I do use an electric skillet to fry my egg rolls, but you can easily do it on the stove top or in a deep fryer if you have one. I also gave up shredding cabbage a long time ago. A few years ago, I sent my husband Bob to the grocery store to get the cabbage I needed, he came home with cole slaw mix. What a great idea! It cut an hour or so off the time needed to make egg rolls (and some scraped fingers from my mandoline!).
This week, I’m featuring the egg rolls and Pork Lo Mein.
Egg Rolls (makes 12)
1 package egg roll wrappers
2 packages cole slaw mix
6 green onions, sliced very thinly
½ pound ground pork
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon jarred ginger
1 teaspoon Chinese 5 spice
¼ cup soy sauce
2 eggs and about ½ cup water, mixed together
Peanut oil for frying
Directions
- Mix the pork and all the seasonings EXCEPT the soy sauce. Fry it up until nice and crispy. Place in a strainer and drain well.
- Sort through the cole slaw mix, removing any of the big “core” pieces. Then in a large skillet, with NO oil, cook until it’s slightly wilted. Keep stirring. This should take 3-4 minutes, depending on the size of the skillet. You may need to do it in two batches.
- Remove from the heat, place in a large bowl, mix in the soy sauce, onion and pork. Set aside.
- Begin heating your oil.
- To make the egg rolls, orient the wrapper so it looks like a diamond (see diagram). Brush the egg-water mixture around all edges of the wrapper. Place a handful of the cabbage mix about 1/3 up from Corner 1. Fold Corner 1 over the mix, starting the roll. Then fold Corners 2 and 3 toward the center. Tightly roll toward Corner 4. I usually will do about six at a time, you do NOT want them to sit around or they will get soggy.
- Drop the six rolls into your oil. If you are using a deep fryer, they will obviously be submerged and fry all at once. If you are using a skillet, fry on one side until they are nice and brown, then turn over. Repeat for the next six. I will usually put in the next six when I turn the first six over, as my skillet will hold 12 easily. If yours doesn’t, do six at a time. Don’t crowd them.
- Remove rolls from the oil, and drain off the excess. I put them on a platter, layered with paper towels as I go, to soak up any extra oil.
- Thai Chili sauce which you can buy pre-bottled, works as a great dipping sauce.
Pork Lo Mein
1 ½ to 2 pounds pork steak (you can use pork chops, but the pork steaks are juicier)
1 head Napa Cabbage
1 head Bok Choy
8 green onions cut on the bias, about 1”
1 large can sliced water chestnuts, drained
1 16-18 oz. package linguini
1 cup (approximately) beef or chicken stock/broth
Bottled Hoisin Sauce
Marinade (mix together)
½ cup soy sauce
¼ cup red wine or rice vinegar
2 tablespoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons jarred ginger
2 tablespoons sesame oil (vegetable oil can be substituted)
2 tablespoons sugar
Directions
- Slice the pork steak into 1” to 1 ½” strips, mix with the marinade and set aside for at least 1 hour.
- Cook the linguini according to package directions and set aside.
- Chop and wash the Napa Cabbage and green parts of the Bok Choy. Pat dry.
- Stir fry the pork, when almost done, add the greens, water chestnuts and onions. When the veggies have wilted, add the linguini and broth. Cook together until the linguini is heated through. Add a bit of hoisin sauce to taste and serve.
