Goin’ Fishin’
It’s time to drown worms again. At least that’s pretty much happens when anyone in my household goes fishing. Either that or we just catch bait. Certainly nothing big enough to eat!
But for those of you more successful, you get fish. Lots of fish. Freezers full of fish. And, fish, like anything else, if you eat a lot of it, can become tiresome.
To accommodate those freezers full of fish, this week’s menu item is fish tacos. Freshwater fish caught around here will do nicely. Or, if you are like us, and catch your fish at the local grocery store – my favorite is mahi-mahi. But tilapia, catfish, or pretty much any kind will do.
Ingredients
Fish (of course)
Flour tortilla shells
Shredded lettuce
Tomatoes (small pieces)
Green Onions (small pieces)
Taco or your favorite Mexican inspired sauce, a creamy one is nice
Pico De Gallo
1 package taco seasoning
Directions
- Cover fish with taco seasoning, let rest for a half hour on the counter, or up to all day in the refrigerator.
- Heat up a pan with a little olive oil and gently cook the fish, just a couple minutes on each side will work. Cut into small pieces.
- Warm up the flour shells on a hot pan or in the microwave.
- Build your taco using any, or all, of the above ingredients!
