The Sweet Life
It’s one of my favorite times of the year for veggies – sweet corn is ready to be picked and eaten.
We even made it part of our “welcome to Kansas” meal for our new exchange son, Janis from Latvia.
There are lots of scrumptious ways to cook up this treat. So this week, we start with the basic and add a few twists. Generally, I budget two to three ears per person.
Basic Corn on the Cob
It’s important to shuck the corn and make sure all the “silk” is removed. A good vegetable brush will take care of it.
Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Drop in the corn and let the water return to a boil. Your corn will be done in about five minutes. Don’t let it cook too long, or it will be chewy, not crisp. Serve with a good butter and herb sprinkles.
Corn with Milk and Butter
A southern treatment to corn on the cob is adding milk and butter. If you use salted butter, you won’t need so much salt added to the water.
To your boiling water, add a cup of whole milk, and a stick of butter. Cook normally. You may not even need to add butter on the corn for this one!
Roasted Corn on the Cob
For this method, you don’t remove the husks. Preheat the oven to 350, and toss the corn on the rack. Roast about 30 minutes. The husks can then be peeled back and used as a handle. Again add butter and seasonings.
Mexican Corn on the Cob
I had this for the first time at the fair this weekend. It was a yummy experience.
Start by roasting the corn. Then the husks are peeled back, and the corn liberally spread with mayonnaise and dipped into parmesan cheese. For the brave, add some chili powder!
