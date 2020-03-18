Rice up leftovers
If you’ve been following along the last couple columns, Asian food has been on the menu. This is the final entrée in that food genre for a while, and it’s not an exactly traditional “recipe”. It is how-to for a different way of using up leftovers.
Rice is a wonderful carrier for all sorts of goodies. So the next time you cook it, make extra and put it in the fridge. You can use it within the next day or two to make fried rice. The common ingredients of fried rice are, of course cold rice, along with eggs, Chinese 5-spice, and a little soy sauce. Anything else can be what you have in your freezer, refrigerator and/or pantry – pre-cooked chicken, beef or pork and frozen or fresh veggies. You will typically need 1-1/2 cups cold rice, 1 egg, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, and 2 cups additional ingredients per person.
Tips to making fried rice
- Make sure all your ingredients are out and ready to go. Meats and veggies (except onions and carrots) should be cut into bite sized pieces. Onions and carrots should be thinly sliced or julienned. Make sure there are no clumps in the rice and beat the eggs. Frozen vegetables should be thawed (do that under running water).
- Preheat a large frying pan with a bit of oil (I prefer sesame, but any will do). Add your ingredients in the following order, sprinkling a bit of five spice as you go.
- Onions, carrots, water chestnuts. Cook until onions are tender
- Other vegetables such as cabbage, peas, green onions, green beans, peppers, squash, mushrooms, etc. Cook until almost done.
- Pre-cooked meat. Cook until heated through.
- Rice. Stir fry entire mixture until entire mixture is hot.
- Eggs. Move the rice to the sides of your pan, put the egg in the middle and scramble.
- Mix all together and add soy sauce. If your rice is a little dry, add a bit of chicken or beef broth.
That’s it! A great way to use up leftovers.
