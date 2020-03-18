Gemischter Salat
One of the joys of traveling around Europe is eating around Europe. In the summer, one of my favorite things to order, especially in Germany, is a “Gemischter Salat” or mixed salad.
These are the German equivalent of the chef salad in the U.S. and can be a standalone meal, or a starter. The big difference is, you’ll hardly ever see meat, egg or cheese on them. They usually rely solely on the seasonal veggies. They are generally served in separate “piles” on the plate, or can be layered into a bowl.
Sometimes they come with a potato salad, sometimes not. I like to use potato salad on mine, especially if I am creating it for the main dish. In the interest of time, and not wanting to cook on a hot day, I’ll use store bought potato salad, one with mustard is preferred.
I create my salad by starting with a bed of red leaf lettuce. I place a scoop of potato salad in the center. Then, I surround it with German cucumber salad, blanched shredded carrots, Italian tomato salad and blanched celery root (if I can find it). For added zest, sprinkle blanched corn and/or peas and place a few good olives on the plate. When I arrange the plate, I dribble a little extra of the two dressings (tomato and cucumber), and they mix well together.
The carrot and celery root additions are easy. Julienne the vegetables (you can also buy them pre-cut) and drop into salted, boiling water for a minute or two. Remove and immediately drop into ice water to keep them crisp. If you are using corn and/or peas, do the same.
The Italian tomato salad was featured in the May 30 edition, the “Red Stuff” column.
To make the Gurkensalat (cucumber salad) …
Ingredients
2 to 3 large cucumbers, peeled and thinly sliced
Salt
1/3 cup fresh dill (note: dried will not give the same flavor)
1 tablespoon onion powder
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons white vinegar
1 – 2 teaspoons sugar
Directions
- Layer the cucumbers in a bowl, sprinkling a little salt on them as you go.
- Place a plate on top of the cucumbers, then a pound or two of weight. A big can, a jar of water, etc. Let them sit at room temperature for at least an hour, two or three is better.
- Your cucumbers will be floating in water. Drain and set aside.
- Mix the remaining ingredients together in a small bowl, using just one teaspoon sugar. Taste. You can add a little more sugar after tasting if you like. Do NOT add more salt, the cucumbers will be a bit salty on their own.
- Chill for a few hours, serve.
