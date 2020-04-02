Still time for soup
I often get inspired by my co-workers. Today was one of those days. As I wrote this on Monday, we were talking about how warm it was, and then how cold it was going to get later on in the week. Then one of my co-workers popped up with craving goulash. Sounded like a good idea.
One of my long-term “go-to” recipes over the years has been goulaschsuppe – or German goulash soup. I liken it to American chili – everyone knows what it is, yet everyone makes it differently.
My recipe, or at least method, dates back to when I was stationed in Germany. I had a long commute from where I lived to where I worked, and handily right at the end of it was the Bier Brezel Grillspezialitäten. It was outside Kelly Barracks in Stuttgart-Möhringen. Being Americans, we all just called it the B&B.
The B&B’s goulaschsuppe was thick and hearty, usually with no vegetables -- although carrots and potatoes were sometimes added. It was great after a long commute in the winter, before having to make my way back to the barracks.
This is my reversed engineered (with a little input from the chef) version. It’s slightly updated from previous versions and reflects items easily obtainable in this area.
German Goulaschsuppe
1 pound stew beef
1 cup red wine
1 small can tomato paste
1 box beef broth
2 small cans tomato sauce
1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced
Salt, Pepper
Garlic Powder
Sweet Hungarian Paprika (NOT “American” or “Smoked”)
2 tablespoons dried basil OR handful fresh basil
Butter
Potatoes & Carrots, optional, cut in 1” pieces.
Directions
- Cover meat in salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika. Set aside for at least an hour. (Can do the night before.)
- In a heavy Dutch oven, or other soup sized pot, melt butter and brown the meat. Remove and set aside.
- Add a bit more butter, caramelize the onions. Remove and set aside.
- Put the tomato paste in and cook about five minutes.
- Add red wine to deglaze the pan, return meat and onions.
- Add tomato sauce, beef broth and a few healthy tablespoons paprika. Simmer for about a half hour. Liquid should reduce by about an inch. If using dried basil add now.
- If you wish to add carrots and/or potatoes do so now, simmer another half hour or so, until veggies are tender. Either way, the soup needs to cook another half hour. Add a bit more beef broth if necessary.
- If you used fresh basil, add at the very end, cooking another one or two minutes.
Serve with a salad and crusty bread.
