Keepin’ Warm, German Style
Now that the frost is definitely on the pumpkins, and the days are staying nippy, it’s time for a nice, warm bowl of soup.
One of my favorites is a German “Gulaschsuppe”. Yes, it’s just like it sounds, goulash soup. The thing about Gulaschsuppe, it’s served all over Germany, but it’s different every place you go. I equate it to American chili – everyone knows what it is, and nobody makes it the same way. You will find Gulaschsuppe with lots of vegetables and a thinner broth, to no vegetables and a thick, hearty broth. Mine is more the latter.
I found my favorite Goulaschsuppe in a little gasthaus on the outskirts of Stuttgart, Germany. For about six months, I had to commute from the kaserne (barracks) where I lived, to the one where I worked. It was about 45 minutes or so each way. By the time I returned to where I was living, the dining hall was usually closed, so I was on what they called “separate rats (rations)”. That means the Army gave me extra money for food. At the end of my commute, there was a little gasthaus, so I ate in there frequently, especially in the colder months. A favorite was gerkinsalat (cucumber salad), Goulaschsuppe and a Brötchen (roll). When I left, I asked for the recipe and surprisingly, they told me how they made it (no real recipe involved).
When I got home, I tried it. It was terrible. It was such a simple recipe, I couldn’t figure out where I went wrong. Turns out, it was the paprika. So, that’s the most important part – the paprika needs to be sweet Hungarian!
Ingredients
1 to 2 pounds of stew beef
1 small can tomato paste
1 box beef stock (or bone broth)
1 cup red wine (not too sweet)
1 large onion, diced
4 cloves of garlic, minced
2 teaspoons dried basil or a handful fresh basil
4-5 heaping tablespoons sweet Hungarian Paprika (or more if you like)
Directions
- Brown the meat in a little butter or cooking oil, remove from pan.
- Cook the onions, as soon as they start to turn translucent, add garlic. Cook 2-3 minutes together. Remove from pan.
- Put in tomato paste, cook 2-3 minutes (note: if your pan is rather “dry” add a bit more oil or butter first). Add paprika to paste. Cook 2-3 more minutes.
- Pour in wine, bring to a boil. Add basil.
- Put meat, onions, garlic back into pan.
- Add broth, mix together well, and let simmer for an hour or so. Add salt and pepper to taste if you like.
- Serve with a nice salad and warm rolls.
