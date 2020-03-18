Summer Safety
Now that summer has finally arrived – we hope – it’s time to think about food safety. A big issue can be items made with mayonnaise, which is notorious for spoiling. Another issue is grilled chicken. It’s very hard to correctly grill chicken so that it is done on the inside, without having dried out, or burnt, chicken on the outside.
These two recipes will combat those problems, and they match well together – hoisin grilled chicken with five spice coleslaw. The trick to the chicken, precook and freeze! In the summer, I cook several packages at one time, with just the basic salt and pepper, freeze in family size packages, then thaw as needed.
Hoisin Grilled Chicken
Ingredients
1 Bottle Hoisin Sauce (available at most grocery stores)
1 package precooked chicken thighs (6 or 8 to a package), thawed
Chinese Five Spice
Directions
- Carefully remove the chicken skin and rub chicken with Five Spice.
- Replace the skin, and use a small metal skewer to secure.
- Grill until heated through.
- Brush with hoisin sauce, and grill until the sauce has caramelized.
Five-Spice Coleslaw
Ingredients
2 bags coleslaw mix
2 small cans sliced water chestnuts
2 packages Oriental style ramen noodles
¾ cup almonds
¾ cup sunflower seeds
¼ cup sesame oil
¾ cup olive oil
2/3 cup rice vinegar
3 TBL sugar
1 TBL Chinese Five Spice
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 (I use my toaster oven).
- Spread nuts out on a cookie sheet and toast
- Julienne the water chestnuts until you have slivers
- Add to the coleslaw mix.
- Take the vinegar and add the two seasoning packages from the ramen noodles, Five Spice, and sugar. Blend until the dry ingredients are dissolved.
- Add the oils and blend well.
- Add the dressing to the coleslaw mix.
- Add the hot nuts – you should hear a good sizzle.
- Break up the dry ramen noodles and add to the slaw.
- Refrigerate about an hour and serve.
