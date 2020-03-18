Italian Meatloaf
When I was growing up, I never appreciated one of the staples of my (non) cooking household – meatloaf. To be honest, my mother was a working gal, and didn’t really have the time and interest in cooking. My grandmother was the same. Both of them would have been the first to admit, cooking just wasn’t their thing. Goodness knows how I got interested in doing it!
One of the home cooked meals we did have upon occasion was meatloaf -- that old fashioned, make a gigantic hamburger and stuff it in a loaf pan, type of meatloaf. It was typically served with boxed mashed potatoes and canned string beans.
But, meatloaves are handy, easy, and filling. So, I decided to play around with the old fashioned idea and see what I could do with it. I came up with an “Italian Meatloaf” which I serve with pasta instead of mashed potatoes. Mine is a little more challenging, but a lot more flavorful and it comes with a surprise in the center!
Ingredients
1 pound ground Italian pork sausage
1 pound lean ground beef
¼ cup of your favorite dried Italian seasoning
2 eggs, beaten
½ cup Italian flavored bread crumbs
½ cup parmesan cheese (the canned kind)
1 of jar your favorite spaghetti sauce
1 package fresh mozzarella cheese (if you can’t find this, a few sticks of string cheese can be substituted)
½ cup grated parmesan cheese (not the canned kind)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375
- Grease or use a non-stick spray on a bread loaf pan
- Mix the meat, eggs, seasoning, bread crumbs, “canned” cheese, and ½ the jar of spaghetti sauce together. Stick your hands in there and make sure it’s mixed well!
- Divide the meat mixture in half.
- Press the first half into the loaf pan. Then put the fresh cheese in the center, leaving about 1” all the way around. Put the second half of the meat mixture on top, making sure to seal around the cheese.
- Using your finger, push down around the outside edge of the meatloaf, so there is a little “edge” and the center of the meatloaf is slightly higher.
- Pour the remainder of the spaghetti sauce over the top, sprinkle with the grated parmesan cheese. Bake an hour to an hour an hour and 15 minutes, or until it is 160 degrees in the center.
- Let set for about 15 minutes before removing from pan and slicing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.