Quick and Hearty Italian
It’s getting to be one of the busiest times of the year – sports, spring festivals, proms. So, we’re looking forward to spending less time at the stove and more time getting out doors after a long winter. Having said that, we still want to eat well and not succumb to a lot of fast food meals.
This Italian pasta stove top dinner is the answer! It takes just about 20 minutes to cook and it’s a good, hearty meal. I really like to use a spicy sauce with it – like a pepper, garlic, or spicy red pepper. The dish uses fresh mozzarella cheese, which tames the sauce just a little. You will also want to use a pasta which holds a heavy sauce like Rotini, penne, or fusilli. Customize with your choice of sauce and pasta to suit your family’s taste and serve up with a crisp salad!
Ingredients
2 pounds sliced beef, or use sirloin and cut into small pieces
1 large sweet onion, diced
2 tablespoons your favorite Italian seasoning
1 jar spicy pasta red sauce
1 package pasta
1 ball fresh mozzarella cheese. You can get “pearls” or cut it into chunks.
Olive Oil
Salt, Pepper to taste
Directions
- Add a little olive oil to the beef, along with Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Let sit 30 minutes to an hour on the counter. You can do this in the morning and refrigerate.
- Boil pasta according to package directions, removing from water when al dente. Reserve about a cup of the cooking water.
- At the same time, brown the meat.
- Add the sauce to the meat, cook about 15 minutes.
- Add pasta, use a bit of the cooking water if it is too dry.
- When the pasta is heated through, stir in the mozzarella cheese. Note, it does not melt into the dish, but you will have great pieces of stringy cheese throughout, which picks up the flavor. When serving, make sure everyone gets a generous portion of the cheese!
