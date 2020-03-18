Spring hasn’t quite sprung
Now that we’ve sprung forward to Daylight Savings Time it should be spring, right? Warm weather, balmy skies? OK, maybe not. At least not yet, we’ve still got chilly, rainy weather ahead. If you have kids in spring sports, you definitely know those first meets/games can be cold. So a good bowl of soup will help warm both body and soul.
This week is a riff on an Italian soup I had long ago. It was made with little meat- filled pasta pockets, which were similar to, but not quite, like ravioli. I took the idea and turned it into my Italian Ravioli Soup. There are quite a few ingredients, but the soup itself is very easy to make. Just make sure to lay out all your ingredients in order. You can also vary the flavor of the soup by your choice of ravioli. (Note: This can be made vegetarian by subbing vegetable broth for the chicken and using cheese ravioli or vegetable filled ravioli.)
Serve up your soup with garlic bread and a crisp salad.
Ingredients
1 package frozen ravioli
1 carton chicken stock or broth (bone broth is best)
1 cans (15 oz) Italian style Diced tomatoes
2 cans (15 oz) Cannellini beans (drained and rinsed)
1 package shredded carrots
1 large sweet onion, diced
2 tablespoons minced garlic
Your favorite Italian seasoning
Directions
- Slowly cook the onion and carrots, along with a teaspoon of Italian seasoning, until the onions start to turn transparent.
- Add broth, tomatoes, garlic and another teaspoon seasoning. Simmer for about 30 minutes.
- Add beans, simmer another 15 minutes.
- Add ravioli, simmer another 30 minutes. At this point, you can either eat your soup, or keep and reheat later (always a great idea with soup!)
