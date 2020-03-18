Always get the ‘red stuff’
What is a sure fire, crowd pleaser? It’s red stuff. It’s not necessarily healthy, but it’s guaranteed to please almost everyone at a gathering – especially kids and teenagers.
What’s red stuff? Anything that comes in red – punch, juice bars, flavored ice sticks, slushies, etc. In our 25 years of hosting various parties with kids and teenagers, that’s what we’ve learned. Red stuff is always the most popular flavor.
So how does that fit into a cooking column? OK, it really doesn’t, but the topic came up at the office and everyone told me – write about red stuff! More people would want to know that.
Now that we’ve discussed the unhealthy, but fun, red stuff, here’s a nice “red” recipe for a summer picnic. That is, of course, if Mother Nature decides to cooperate.
Italian Tomato Salad
Ingredients
5 nice, firm slicing tomatoes
1 package fresh mozzarella cheese
1 can sliced black olives
1 large red onion
3 Tablespoons your favorite Italian seasoning
Balsamic Vinaigrette (to make your own, blend ¼ balsamic vinegar with ¾ cup extra version olive oil and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper)
Directions
- Thinly slice the tomatoes and onions
- Cut up the mozzarella cheese into small pieces
- Put down a layer of tomato, cheese, onion, olives. Sprinkle with Italian season and pour on 1/3 of the vinaigrette. Do this three more times for three layers.
- Refrigerate a few hours, at least, or overnight.
